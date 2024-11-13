



IIT-Madras and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have officially partnered to establish a Centre of Excellence for Fluid and Thermal Sciences. This collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on November 11, 2024. The centre aims to serve as a pivotal hub for research focused on thermal management related to spacecraft and launch vehicles, addressing critical thermal engineering challenges faced by ISRO.





ISRO has committed an initial seed funding of ₹1.84 crore to support the establishment of the centre, which will cover essential infrastructure, equipment, and future research projects in fluid-thermal sciences.





The centre will tackle various thermal issues, including:





Spacecraft thermal management Combustion instability in hybrid rockets Cryo-Tank thermodynamics





These projects will leverage the expertise of IIT-Madras faculty to conduct design, analysis, and testing of spacecraft components.





The initiative is expected to enhance collaboration between ISRO scientists and IIT-Madras faculty, fostering innovation in thermal sciences and contributing significantly to India's space program. This partnership aims to strengthen India's self-reliance in space technology.





Prof. Arvind Pattamatta, the project coordinator from IIT-Madras, emphasized that this centre will create a unique interface between academia and industry, allowing collaborative advancements in critical areas of thermal science. He noted that addressing these complex challenges is vital for enhancing India's capabilities in space technology.





This initiative marks a continuation of the long-standing relationship between IIT-Madras and ISRO, dating back to their establishment of the ISRO-IIT-M Space Technology Cell in 1985, aimed at generating foundational knowledge through advanced research.







