



The U.S. State Department has recently called on the Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms amid ongoing protests in the country. During a press briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the U.S. support for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, urging both authorities and protesters to act responsibly. He stated, "We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms" as they maintain law and order.





This statement comes in the context of significant unrest in Pakistan, where thousands of demonstrators have been protesting for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned. The protests have escalated into clashes with security forces, resulting in casualties among both protesters and police. The U.S. has expressed concern over the treatment of political prisoners and the broader human rights situation in Pakistan, which includes allegations of electoral irregularities and restrictions on civil liberties during recent elections.





Moreover, U.S. lawmakers have been vocal about their concerns regarding human rights violations in Pakistan, urging the Biden administration to leverage its influence to advocate for the release of political prisoners and to address issues related to freedom of speech and assembly. The ongoing situation highlights a critical juncture in U.S.-Pakistan relations, as Washington navigates its diplomatic stance while advocating for democratic principles and human rights in the region.







