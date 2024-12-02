



On December 1, 2024, Bangladeshi journalist Munni Saha was mobbed in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area. The crowd accused her of being an "Indian agent" and claimed she was attempting to make Bangladesh a part of India. During the incident, Saha repeatedly asserted, "This is also my country," as she faced aggressive heckling from the mob.





The Dhaka Metropolitan Police intervened to rescue Saha, who suffered a panic attack during the ordeal. Initially taken to Tejgaon Police Station for safety, she was later moved to the Detective Branch office. Police clarified that she was not detained but was taken for her protection due to the chaotic situation.





This incident is part of a broader trend of hostility toward journalists in Bangladesh following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Saha is reportedly implicated in several legal cases and has faced significant backlash since the regime change. The new interim government has been criticized for its treatment of media personnel and minority groups.





The mob's actions reflect rising tensions in Bangladesh, particularly against journalists and minority communities. Following Hasina's removal, there have been numerous reports of violence against Hindus and other minorities, raising concerns about freedom of expression and safety for journalists like Saha.







