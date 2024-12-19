



India is actively enhancing its space capabilities as part of a strategic initiative to prepare for future warfare. The Indian defence forces are focusing on expanding their space assets and infrastructure, driven by the recognition of space as a critical domain in modern military operations.





The Indian government has approved a significant plan to launch 52 satellites aimed at improving surveillance and communication capabilities. This initiative involves collaboration between government entities and private sector partners, reflecting a comprehensive approach to bolstering national security through enhanced space capabilities.





The Defence Space Agency (DSA) will play a pivotal role in managing these new space assets. Under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the DSA is tasked with increasing the number of operational satellites while ensuring their protection against various threats. This includes developing both offensive and defensive capabilities in space.





CDS Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the evolving nature of space as "congested, contested, competitive, and commercial." He urged military leaders to prioritize national interests in this domain, advocating for innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies in collaboration with various stakeholders.





The satellite launches are particularly aimed at enhancing India's monitoring capabilities along critical borders, especially with China and Pakistan. This strategic focus is crucial for maintaining situational awareness and operational readiness in potential conflict scenarios.





The Indian military is also integrating advanced technologies such as the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system into its operations. This integration is expected to provide robust navigation capabilities even when traditional GPS systems may be compromised.





India's commitment to enhancing its space assets reflects a broader recognition of the strategic importance of space in contemporary warfare. By investing in satellite technology and strengthening its Defence Space Agency, India aims to secure its interests in an increasingly competitive global environment.







