



The Border Security Force (BSF) has reiterated its commitment to preventing any infiltration of terrorists into Jammu. This statement comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance border security and counter potential threats.





The BSF has declared that its primary objective is to ensure that not a single terrorist or intruder crosses into Indian territory. This determination was emphasized by the Inspector General of BSF, who stated, "Our motive is to ensure zero infiltration of terrorists into Jammu".





To achieve this goal, the BSF has implemented a combination of manpower deployment and technical assistance for continuous surveillance along the border. This includes the use of advanced technologies such as anti-drone systems, which have reportedly reduced drone activities from Pakistan to nearly zero.





The BSF is also conducting joint patrolling exercises with local police forces to assess security preparedness and identify vulnerabilities along the border. These efforts involve inspecting various potential entry points and engaging with local communities to foster cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.





The BSF has successfully thwarted recent infiltration attempts, including a notable incident where they recovered significant quantities of arms and ammunition during a thwarted infiltration bid in the RS Pura sector.











