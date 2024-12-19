



A recent Pentagon report has revealed that China is significantly expanding its nuclear capabilities and strengthening its military ties with Russia. The report, released on December 18, 2024, highlights several key developments:





China is on track to increase its nuclear arsenal to over 1,000 warheads by 2030, with a notable addition of approximately 100 new warheads in the past year alone. Currently, estimates suggest China possesses around 500 operational nuclear warheads.





The report indicates that China's advancements will allow it to target more U.S. cities and military installations than ever before. This expansion includes the construction of missile fields with at least 320 launch silos in northern regions of China, some of which are already operational.





Alongside its nuclear growth, China is increasing military pressure on Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province. This escalation poses significant challenges for U.S. interests in the region.





Despite these advancements, the report notes that ongoing corruption investigations within China's Central Military Commission are potentially hindering military modernization efforts. This internal strife may slow down certain initiatives even as other areas see progress.





The Pentagon emphasizes that China's military expansion reflects its ambitions to project power globally, moving beyond regional confines and enhancing its strategic capabilities in various domains, including naval and missile systems.





The Pentagon's assessment underscores a dual narrative of rapid military advancement juxtaposed with internal challenges that could impact China's long-term military objectives.







