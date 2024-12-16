



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently articulated a vision for India's future under the concept of "Viksit Bharat," which translates to "Developed India." This initiative is aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of its independence. Jaishankar emphasized that achieving this goal necessitates a corresponding foreign policy that aligns with the aspirations of a developed India.





Need For A New Foreign Policy





Jaishankar argued that as India's domestic landscape evolves, so too must its foreign policy. He stated, "If today our aspiration at home is to become a Viksit Bharat, surely there must be a foreign policy for Viksit Bharat" . He highlighted the importance of adapting to changes in global dynamics and the behaviour of states.





Post-Nehruvian Construct





He mentioned that discussions around a shift away from the traditional "Nehru development model" should not be misconstrued as political attacks. Instead, he views it as a necessary evolution to meet contemporary challenges .





Four Factors For Change





Jaishankar identified four significant factors prompting the need for a revised foreign policy:





1. Changes in domestic models.

2. Shifts in international relations and state behaviours.

3. Advancements in technology affecting state capabilities.

4. The evolving global landscape post-COVID-19 .





He stressed that India's foreign policy should focus on building strong relationships globally, minimizing conflicts, and enhancing its standing as a leading power . The concept of "Vishwa Bandhu," or universal brotherhood, was also introduced as a guiding principle for India's diplomatic engagements.





Jaishankar's vision for "Viksit Bharat" underscores a comprehensive approach to foreign policy that reflects India's aspirations for growth and development on the global stage. By aligning its diplomatic strategies with national goals, India aims to navigate the complexities of international relations more effectively as it moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.







