



On December 13, 2024, a significant high-level meeting took place between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to discuss key aerospace projects. The meeting was led by DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat and IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar. It focused on reviewing the status of various ongoing design and development projects that are crucial for enhancing India's aerospace capabilities.





The discussions involved a comprehensive review of the progress made in various projects under the purview of both organizations, highlighting their collaborative efforts in advancing India's defense technology.





Specific areas of focus included advancements in aircraft design, development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and improvements in avionics systems. The DRDO's role in integrating indigenous technologies into IAF operations was emphasized, particularly concerning projects like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and various UAV initiatives.





This meeting underscores the strategic partnership between DRDO and IAF, aimed at bolstering national security through enhanced aerospace capabilities. The collaboration is part of India's broader initiative to achieve self-reliance in defense manufacturing.





The outcomes of this meeting are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping future aerospace projects and enhancing operational readiness within the Indian Air Force.







