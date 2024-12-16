



Qatar has officially confirmed its intention to purchase 12 additional Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, a move that aims to enhance its military capabilities and strengthen defence ties with the United Kingdom. This acquisition is part of Qatar's broader strategy to modernise its air force and reflects a commitment to bolstering national security.





With this new order, Qatar's total acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoons will rise to 36 aircraft. The latest purchase follows a previous agreement made in December 2017 for 24 Typhoons, valued at approximately £6 billion.





Contract Value: The new contract is estimated to be worth around £2.8 billion.





The jets will be manufactured by BAE Systems at its facilities in the UK, specifically at the Warton and Samlesbury sites. This order is expected to provide significant workload for these facilities, which have faced concerns over production volume in recent times.





The decision to procure additional Typhoons is seen as a strategic move following the recent visit of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the UK, where he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This visit underscored the deepening military cooperation between the two nations, including joint training initiatives and operational collaboration within the No. 12 Squadron, which operates both Qatari and British aircraft.





Qatar's air force currently operates a diverse fleet that includes 36 Dassault Rafale jets and 48 Boeing F-15QA fighters, with options for additional units. The integration of more Typhoons will further enhance its capabilities in air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions, positioning Qatar as a key player in regional security dynamics.





This acquisition not only strengthens Qatar’s military capabilities but also solidifies its strategic partnership with the UK, fostering greater collaboration in defence initiatives amid evolving regional security challenges.







