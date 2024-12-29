



A fishing boat narrowly escaped sinking after a collision with a Chinese cargo ship off the coast of Mumbai, specifically near Madh Koliwada in the Malad area. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 29, 2024, when the fishing boat was struck by the cargo vessel, resulting in significant damage to the fishing craft. Fortunately, the crew was able to be retrieved without injuries.





The fishing boat's crew reported that they were able to send out distress signals after the collision, which allowed for a quick response from nearby vessels. Despite the damage, all crew members were rescued safely before the boat sank. The cargo ship involved in the incident was identified as being under a Chinese flag, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.





This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding maritime safety and navigation in busy shipping lanes off India's coast, particularly as fishing boats often operate in close proximity to larger vessels.





Agencies







