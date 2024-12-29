



The opening of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) in Pakistan has been postponed for the third time, primarily due to escalating security threats in the region. Originally set to commence operations on January 1, 2025, the airport's inauguration has now been delayed indefinitely, reflecting ongoing concerns about safety in Balochistan, where the airport is located.





The NGIA, a significant infrastructure project funded by China at a cost of approximately $250 million, is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was initially scheduled to open on August 14, 2024, but this date was pushed back due to protests led by local groups such as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and subsequent violent incidents attributed to Baloch separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). These groups have targeted infrastructure projects linked to CPEC and have issued warnings against foreign nationals operating in the area, labeling it a "war zone" due to the ongoing conflict and violence in Balochistan.





The BLA has been particularly active, conducting attacks that have included bombings and assaults on Chinese nationals and projects within Pakistan. Notably, a recent attack in Gwadar resulted in multiple casualties, including several Chinese citizens. In light of these threats, both the Civil Aviation Authority and local government officials are reassessing security measures before proceeding with any official opening of the airport.





This situation underscores the broader challenges facing Pakistan as it seeks to attract foreign investment and stabilize its economic environment amidst persistent security issues. The delays in opening NGIA not only hinder local development but also reflect the complex dynamics between regional insurgencies and international economic partnerships.





ANI







