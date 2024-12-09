



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conducted delegation-level talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, in Dhaka on December 9, 2024. This visit marks the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh following significant political upheaval in Bangladesh, particularly the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 amid widespread protests against her government.





Misri arrived in Dhaka on an Indian Air Force jet and was received by a senior official from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. The discussions began around 11 AM at the State Guest House Padma, where Misri and Uddin engaged in private talks before moving to a formal meeting as part of the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) process.





The backdrop of these talks is characterized by increasing tensions between India and Bangladesh. Relations have soured due to concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following a series of violent incidents against Hindus since Hasina's departure from power. Misri is expected to raise India's apprehensions regarding these developments during his discussions.





Additionally, Misri's itinerary includes meetings with other key figures in the Bangladeshi government, such as Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Advisor Mohammad Touhid Hossain. The ongoing dialogue aims to address not only bilateral relations but also the broader implications of recent events for regional stability.







