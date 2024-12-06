



Police in South Kashmir have taken action against properties linked to an active militant. This operation involved the attachment of assets belonging to the militant, aimed at disrupting the financial support for militant activities. The police stated that this step is part of a broader strategy to combat militancy in the region by targeting the economic resources that sustain such operations.





Authorities said that a double-storeyed property, under Section 25 of UAPA, was attached by the police.





“Property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, spans one Kanal and 10 Marlas (Survey No. 5419/561 Min) and is valued at approximately ₹5 crores,” authorities said.





The attachment, police said, is linked to case FIR No. 57/2024 of Police Station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.





Authorities said that the action highlights the firm commitment of J&K Police to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace and order.”





This move reflects ongoing efforts by law enforcement to enhance security and stability in South Kashmir.







