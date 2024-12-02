



The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels (FPVs) named Adamya and Akshar for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). This event took place on October 28, 2024, and was marked by a ceremonial launch conducted by Priya Paramesh, wife of ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani. The launch was significant as it showcased GSL's capabilities in shipbuilding and its commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in defence production.





Each vessel measures 52 meters in length, 8 meters in breadth, and has a displacement of 320 tons.





They are designed to reach speeds of up to 27 knots.





Over 60% of the vessels' components are sourced from Indian manufacturers, reflecting a strong commitment to local industry and technology.





Purpose And Capabilities





The FPVs are specifically designed to enhance the ICG's operational readiness by Protecting offshore assets and island territories. Conducting surveillance operations along India's extensive coastline. Supporting maritime security initiatives against various threats.





These vessels are part of a larger contract for a total of eight FPVs, valued at approximately ₹473 crore. The successful launch of Adamya and Akshar not only strengthens India's coastal defence but also marks a milestone in GSL's modernization efforts, as it is the first time the shipyard has launched two vessels simultaneously using its advanced ship-lift system.





GSL Chairman Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay highlighted the shipyard's impressive growth trajectory, reporting a 100% increase in gross revenue, surpassing ₹2,000 crore. This progress underscores GSL's role as a leading shipbuilder in India, focusing on innovation and advanced technology to meet national security needs.







