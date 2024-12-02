



The Border Security Force (BSF) has conducted 643 meetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) since the onset of political unrest in Bangladesh during the first week of November 2024.





This engagement aims to address security concerns and maintain stability along the Indo-Bangladesh border amid escalating tensions in the neighbouring country.





The Eastern Command of the BSF comprises six frontiers (South Bengal Frontier, North Bengal Frontier, Meghalaya Frontier, Tripura Frontier, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, and the Assam Frontier) over five States (West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya). West Bengal shares the longest 2,216-km border with Bangladesh.

The BSF has also deployed 104 companies on law and order duty in Manipur. “Nine Seema Prahris (border guards) sustained injuries, and two Seema Prahris attained martyrdom in the line of duty in Manipur. The BSF has recovered 83 weapons and 768 Rds (rounds) of ammunition of various calibres from the miscreants during operations in Manipur,” the press statement by the BSF’s Eastern Command said.





In response to the unrest, which has included significant protests and political changes, the BSF has heightened its vigilance and operational readiness. The force has also implemented a high alert status along the border, enhancing surveillance and intelligence operations to counter any potential threats arising from the situation in Bangladesh.







