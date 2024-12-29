



Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the recent blasphemy charges against Shazia Younas, a 50-year-old Christian woman from Gojra, Pakistan. The charges were made under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to the desecration of the Quran and carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment.





HRFP's condemnation highlights the ongoing issue of blasphemy laws being misused against religious minorities in Pakistan. The organization emphasizes that such accusations often lead to mob violence and persecution, as seen in previous incidents involving Christians. They have called for immediate reforms to protect vulnerable communities and ensure justice for those falsely accused.





In their statement, HRFP President Naveed Walter criticized the pattern of mob violence that follows blasphemy accusations and urged for significant legal reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future.





ANI







