



A tragic plane crash occurred on December 29, 2024, in South Korea, resulting in the deaths of at least 177 individuals and leaving two others missing. The incident involved a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which was attempting to land at Muan International Airport, located approximately 290 kilometers southwest of Seoul.





The aircraft, designated as flight 7C2216, was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, and was carrying a total of 181 people—175 passengers (including 173 South Koreans and two Thai nationals) and six crew members.





The plane reportedly experienced a failure of its landing gear during its approach. At around 9:03 a.m. local time, it made a belly landing on the runway without deploying its wheels. Subsequently, it skidded off the runway and collided with a concrete wall, leading to an explosion and fire that engulfed the aircraft.





Of the 181 people on board, only two crew members were rescued from the wreckage, while the remaining passengers and crew were confirmed dead or missing. As of the latest reports, authorities have recovered 177 bodies and are still searching for the two missing individuals.





Emergency services deployed over 1,570 personnel, including firefighters and police, to manage the disaster response. The South Korean government has designated Muan as a special disaster zone to facilitate recovery efforts.





Investigators are currently examining several potential causes for the crash:





Just one minute before the incident, the control tower issued a warning about a possible bird strike. This warning may have contributed to the aircraft's difficulties during landing.





The Boeing 737-800 was reported to be 15 years old at the time of the accident. Investigators are analysing flight data and cockpit voice recorders to determine more details about what transpired during the flight.





This incident marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in South Korean history since the Korean Air crash in Guam in 1997 that killed 225 people. The scale of this tragedy has prompted widespread mourning across the nation and calls for thorough investigations into aviation safety protocols.





As recovery operations continue, authorities are focusing on identifying victims and providing support to bereaved families during this difficult time.





