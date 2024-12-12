



General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, is currently on a four-day official visit to India from December 11 to 14, 2024. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and address regional security concerns through high-level discussions with Indian military and government officials.





General Sigdel engaged in strategic talks with General Upendra Dwivedi, the Indian Army Chief, focusing on enhancing military collaboration and addressing mutual security challenges. This included discussions on operational readiness and capacity building for the Nepali Army, particularly through the provision of target practice drones and advanced medical equipment for field hospitals.





The Nepali Army chief met with several key figures in the Indian defense establishment, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. These meetings aimed to explore broader security issues and potential areas for future cooperation.





General Sigdel was honoured with a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay tribute to fallen soldiers. He is also set to receive an honorary rank of General of the Indian Army from President Draupadi Murmu during a formal ceremony.





The discussions underscored India's ongoing support for Nepal's defense modernization efforts, aligning with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative aimed at self-reliance in defense manufacturing. General Sigdel's visit is seen as a significant step towards fostering closer military ties between the two nation.





The outcomes of these meetings are expected to pave the way for enhanced defence partnerships, including joint training exercises and collaborative initiatives aimed at regional stability and security.







