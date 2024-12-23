



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.





His trip concluded successfully on December 22, 2024, during which he engaged in extensive discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure, and security.





During his stay, Modi was honored with Kuwait's highest award, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries. He also addressed a gathering of the Indian community in Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to both nations. The visit is expected to pave the way for a more strategic partnership between India and Kuwait, with discussions aimed at boosting trade and investment as well as cultural exchanges.





Upon his arrival back in Delhi, Modi expressed optimism about the future of India-Kuwait relations and highlighted the historical significance of this visit.





ANI







