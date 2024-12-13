



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held discussions with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC). This initiative was highlighted as a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and promoting prosperity across the involved regions.





During their meeting, which took place in New Delhi as part of the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, PM Modi emphasized the importance of implementing the IMEEC. He described it as a "historic initiative" aimed at fostering collaboration and development among India, the Middle East, and Europe. The discussions also included topics related to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, particularly in areas such as technology, energy, and cultural exchanges.





The meeting underscored both leaders' commitment to working together for peace, stability, and security in West Asia. PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two nations and conveyed his warm regards to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE Deputy PM provided insights into the current geopolitical situation in West Asia, aligning with India's interests in promoting long-term stability in the region.





"Happy to receive Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region," PM Modi said.







