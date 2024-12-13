



A Bangladeshi delegation is expected to participate in the 53rd Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, 2024. This event commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The delegation may include Mukti Joddhas, who were guerrilla fighters trained by the Indian Army during that conflict, as well as serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces.





The celebrations will be organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army at its headquarters, Fort William. Activities planned for the day include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vijay Smarak and a military tattoo to honor the war heroes. While the exact size of the Bangladeshi delegation has not been disclosed, there is anticipation for their participation following recent diplomatic engagements between India and Bangladesh.





This year's event comes amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, particularly following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, which has seen increased violence against minority communities.







