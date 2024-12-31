



Chinese Hackers Breach US Treasury: The US Treasury Department has confirmed that Chinese state-sponsored hackers successfully infiltrated its systems, accessing several workstations and unclassified documents. This significant breach was attributed to a compromise of a third-party cybersecurity service provider, BeyondTrust, which allowed the attackers to gain remote access to the Treasury's systems.





The breach occurred after BeyondTrust alerted the Treasury on December 8 about the theft of a key that enabled hackers to bypass security measures. Although the exact number of affected workstations and the specific documents accessed have not been disclosed, the incident is being treated as a major cybersecurity event. The Treasury has since taken the compromised service offline and stated that there is currently no evidence of ongoing access by the hackers.





The Treasury is collaborating with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to investigate the breach's full scope. Officials are working to determine how deeply the hackers penetrated their systems and what information was potentially compromised. In light of this incident, the Treasury has emphasized its commitment to strengthening cybersecurity measures.





In response to these allegations, Chinese officials have denied any involvement, asserting that they oppose all forms of cyberattacks and criticizing the US for making unfounded accusations.





This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding cybersecurity threats linked to state-sponsored actors, particularly from China, as part of a broader pattern of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States.





