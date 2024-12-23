



Chinese based news portal South China Morning Post reported that Pakistan is set to acquire 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets, marking a significant step in the global arms market for China's fifth-generation aircraft. This deal, which is expected to be finalised within the next two years, represents China's first export of advanced stealth fighters to a foreign ally and could significantly alter the balance of power in South Asia, particularly concerning India.





China’s sale of fifth-generation jets to South Asian ally could recalibrate regional dynamics and Pakistan-India rivalry, observers say.





Pakistani broadcaster 24 News HD reported last week that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had approved the purchase of 40 of the aircraft, which are expected to be delivered within two years to replace the country’s ageing fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters.





Another national television network, BOL News, reported in July that PAF pilots had officially begun training for the J-31 stealth fighter jet in China. The J-31 is called the J-35.





Analysts suggest that this acquisition will enhance Pakistan's aerial capabilities and potentially allow it to surpass India's air force in certain aspects. The J-35 is designed with advanced stealth features and superior avionics, which could provide Pakistan with a tactical edge over India’s current fleet, which includes 4.5-generation fighters like the Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





Regional Dynamics





The introduction of the J-35 into Pakistan's arsenal is likely to escalate tensions with India. Experts believe that this move solidifies Pakistan's military alignment with China and may compel India to accelerate its own defence modernisation efforts. Brendan Mulvaney from the China Aerospace Studies Institute noted that while the J-35 may be technologically impressive, its effectiveness will depend on the accompanying support systems and weapons provided by China.





Pakistan's reported deal for the J-35 jets not only highlights China's growing influence as a defence supplier but also signals a potential shift in regional military dynamics. As both countries continue to enhance their military capabilities, the implications for security and strategic stability in South Asia will be closely monitored by international observers.





Experts suggest that this move to purchase these fighters may allow Pakistan to achieve air superiority over India, particularly as it transitions from older fourth-generation aircraft like the F-16 and Mirage fighters. Hence, it becomes imperative for India to purchase the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II 5th Gen Stealth fighters from the US until AMCA takes shape as a sustainable platform.







