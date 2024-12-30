



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking on an ambitious mission to collect soil and rock samples from the Moon, marking a significant step in India's lunar exploration efforts. This initiative is known as the Lunar Sample Return Mission (LSRM), with an expected launch date set for 2028.





The LSRM aims to gather samples from the Shiv Shakti point, where ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on August 23, 2023. This mission will be India's first attempt to return lunar samples to Earth, positioning it alongside countries like the United States, Russia, and China, which have previously achieved similar feats.





Key Features of The LSRM





Sample Collection: The mission will utilize a robotic arm mechanism to collect lunar soil and rock samples directly from the surface.





Modular Design: The mission will consist of four modules:





Transfer Module

Lander Module

Ascender Module

Re-entry Module





Dual Launch Vehicles: In a departure from previous missions, ISRO plans to use two different launch vehicles for this mission:





The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-II for the Transfer and Re-entry modules.





The GSLV Mark-III for the Lander and Ascender modules.





The entire operation is designed to be completed within one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days. This timeframe is similar to that of Chandrayaan-3.





Successful execution of the LSRM would not only enhance scientific understanding of the Moon's geology but also solidify India's status as a key player in global space exploration. It reflects ISRO's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology and exploration, paving the way for future missions that may include human landings on the Moon by 2040 as part of India's broader space vision.





ISRO's Lunar Sample Return Mission represents a significant milestone in lunar exploration, aiming to bring back valuable geological samples that could provide insights into the Moon's history and composition.





Agencies







