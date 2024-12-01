



The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed two additional battalions in the Jammu region to enhance security measures against infiltration from Pakistan. This deployment, which was completed on December 1, 2024, involves over 2,000 personnel and aims to strengthen the second line of defense behind existing BSF positions along the international border with Pakistan.





This strategic move comes in response to a rise in terrorist activities in the area, particularly as winter approaches, which is often associated with increased infiltration attempts. The newly stationed battalions are expected to bolster efforts to prevent unauthorized crossings and maintain stability in the region.







