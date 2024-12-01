Italy's Vice Admiral Antonio Natale met with India's Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, on November 29, 2024, in Mumbai. This meeting aimed to enhance maritime cooperation between the two nations, focusing on interoperability and collaboration in the maritime domain.





During the discussions, both officials acknowledged their countries' shared interests as maritime nations, which have led to growing defense cooperation. The meeting coincided with the visit of the Italian Navy's sail training ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, which is on a world tour and docked in Mumbai from November 26 to December 2. Admiral Natale also paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh memorial, honouring Indian naval personnel.





This engagement is part of broader efforts to strengthen ties between India and Italy, which include discussions on port cooperation and initiatives under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). The Italian Industry Minister has emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in various sectors, including maritime infrastructure and blue economy initiatives.







