



The role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's defence production has been increasingly recognized as vital, especially by military leaders like Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendherkar of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). He emphasized that MSMEs are crucial players in enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, a key goal of the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





MSMEs are instrumental in reducing India's dependency on foreign defense imports. They contribute significantly to the domestic production of defense equipment, which is essential for achieving self-sufficiency in this sector. Currently, around 8,000 MSMEs are involved in defense production, with plans to double this figure to 16,000 to further boost exports and manufacturing capabilities.





The MSME sector is fostering innovation by developing niche products tailored for the Indian armed forces. This includes collaboration with larger defense companies and participation in various government schemes like the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technical Development Fund (TDF). These initiatives provide financial support and technical assistance to help MSMEs enter the defense market more effectively.





Beyond defense, MSMEs play a significant role in India's overall economic growth. They contribute approximately 30% to India's GDP and generate substantial employment opportunities. The government's budget allocation for the MSME sector has also seen a significant increase, indicating a commitment to bolster this segment further.





Despite their contributions, MSMEs face several challenges:





Market Integration: Many Indian MSMEs are not fully integrated into the defence supply chain, limiting their potential.





Operational Hurdles: The unique requirements of defense manufacturing can be daunting for smaller enterprises. Issues such as fulfilling operational parameters and maintaining production lines without continuous orders are common challenges.





Need for Support: There is a pressing need for mentorship from larger companies to help MSMEs navigate these challenges effectively and sustain their operations within the defense sector.





The ENC chief's remarks underscore a growing recognition of the pivotal role that MSMEs will play in India's defence landscape as the country aims for greater indigenization by 2047. With ongoing government support and an increasing number of MSMEs entering the sector, there is optimism about achieving significant milestones in defence production and export capabilities in the coming years.







