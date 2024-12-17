







ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (Spadex) is set to demonstrate India's capabilities in autonomous satellite docking, a critical technology for future space missions. The mission involves two satellites, named Chaser and Target, each weighing 400 kg, which will be launched together aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The launch is scheduled for December 30, 2024, with the docking procedure expected to take about 10 days following the launch.





Mission Objectives





Autonomous Rendezvous And Docking





The primary goal is to demonstrate the ability of two spacecraft, the Chaser and the Target, to autonomously approach and dock with each other in orbit. This complex manoeuvre is critical for various space operations, including satellite servicing and assembly of space stations.





Formation Flying





The mission will validate techniques for maintaining precise relative positions between the two satellites while they are in flight. This capability is vital for coordinated operations in space.





Attitude Control System Operations





One spacecraft will control its orientation using the Attitude Control System of the other while they are docked. This technology is crucial for ensuring stability and control during docking operations26.

Remote Robotic Arm Operations:





SpaDEX will also test remote robotic arm functionalities, which could be used for tasks such as repairs and maintenance of spacecraft in orbit..





Procedure Overview





1. Launch: The satellites will be launched as co-passengers on a PSLV rocket.

2. Initial Separation: After launch, they will be separated into slightly different orbits.

3. Rendezvous Manoeuvres: Over the course of 10 days, the Chaser satellite will gradually approach the Target satellite, first stopping at about 5 km, then 1.5 km, before finally achieving docking.





This mission positions India alongside countries like the US, Russia, and China in mastering space docking technology, which is essential for various future missions including space station assembly and interplanetary exploration. The successful demonstration of these technologies could pave the way for ISRO's ambitious plans, such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksha Station.







