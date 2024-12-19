



India is actively pursuing a fair and mutually acceptable settlement for its long-standing border dispute with China. This effort was underscored during a recent meeting between India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which marked the first dialogue of the Special Representatives in five years. The discussions took place in Beijing and resulted in a six-point consensus aimed at enhancing peace and stability along the border while improving overall bilateral relations.





Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to foster a conducive environment for cooperation.





They agreed that the boundary question should be managed within the broader context of their bilateral relationship to prevent it from hindering future developments.





The representatives reiterated their commitment to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution based on political guidelines established in 2005.





The meeting also focused on enhancing diplomatic and military coordination to ensure effective management of border tensions and to implement confidence-building measures.





Despite recent agreements that have allowed for troop disengagement and resumed patrols in contentious areas like Depsang and Demchok, experts caution that these developments are tactical rather than a strategic reset of relations. The underlying mistrust between India and China remains, stemming from incidents such as the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020.





The discussions reflect a cautious optimism about stabilizing bilateral ties, with both nations recognizing the need for ongoing dialogue and cooperation to address mutual concerns while managing their complex relationship.







