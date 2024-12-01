



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the need for SMART policing to combat rising cyber threats during his address at the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police. He outlined that SMART stands for Strategic, Meticulous, Adaptable, Reliable, and Transparent policing, which he believes is essential for addressing challenges posed by digital frauds and cybercrimes, particularly in the context of advancing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).





Modi urged police leadership to leverage AI and other modern technologies to enhance their capabilities in tackling cyber threats effectively. He called for comprehensive documentation and implementation of successful urban policing initiatives across 100 cities, aiming to create a robust framework for law enforcement in the digital age . The Prime Minister expressed concern over the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals and stressed the importance of adapting policing strategies to stay ahead of these threats.





In his remarks, Modi highlighted the potential of Aspirational India to harness technology for better policing outcomes and encouraged police forces to turn challenges into opportunities. This call to action reflects a broader commitment to improving national security through innovative approaches in law enforcement.







