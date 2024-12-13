



During a session in the Lok Sabha, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the Neighbourhood First Policy as a cornerstone of India's foreign relations strategy. His remarks came in response to a question from Congress MP Manish Tewari regarding the effectiveness and reception of this policy among India's neighbours.





Jaishankar addressed the ongoing issues regarding the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in light of recent communal violence. He stated that it is in Bangladesh's own interest to ensure the safety of its minorities, reflecting India's concerns about humanitarian issues in its neighbouring country.





He highlighted India's proactive role in fostering development projects across the region, which have benefited countries like Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He noted that India has engaged in significant infrastructure projects and economic collaborations with these nations, contrasting this with Pakistan and China, where relations are more strained.





In answering Tewari's query about whether any of India's neighbours have an "India-first" policy, Jaishankar pointed out that while India prioritizes its neighbours through various initiatives, there is little reciprocal sentiment from those countries. He illustrated this by discussing historical diplomatic visits and engagements that have been revitalized under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.





Jaishankar reiterated India's position on Pakistan, stating that for relations to improve, Pakistan must demonstrate a commitment to ending terrorism. He emphasized that the responsibility lies with Pakistan to change its past behavior for a healthier bilateral relationship.





Jaishankar's remarks during this parliamentary session underscore India's commitment to a consultative and development-oriented approach in its foreign policy, aiming to build a secure and stable neighbourhood despite geopolitical challenges.







