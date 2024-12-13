



The Yantar Shipyard announced that the second stealth frigate for the Indian Navy, named INS Tamal, is scheduled for delivery in spring 2025. This follows the recent commissioning of the first frigate from the Talwar Batch III class, INS Tamal, which was officially commissioned on December 9, 2024.





INS Tamal, an upgraded Krivak-III class frigate, is part of a significant $2.5 billion deal between India and Russia for four stealth frigates. The commissioning of INS Tamal marks a milestone in enhancing India's naval capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reflects the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Russia.





Both INS Tamal and INS Tushil are being constructed under Project 11356, with two ships built in Russia and two in India. The Yantar Shipyard's chief executive highlighted their commitment to integrating Indian systems with Russian technology during the construction process.





Key Features of INS Tamal Include:





Armament: The frigate is equipped with a 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), which enhances its naval artillery capabilities. Additionally, it has two Indigenous Triple Torpedo Launchers (ITTL) designed for 324mm torpedoes, allowing for effective anti-submarine warfare operations.





Missile Systems: INS Tamal carries an array of missile systems, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and vertically-launched Shtil surface-to-air missiles, providing it with formidable offensive and defensive capabilities.





Built under Project 1135.6, INS Tamal is part of an upgraded Krivak-III-class series. It measures 125 meters in length and has a displacement of 3,900 tonnes, blending Russian design with Indian technology—approximately 26% of its components are sourced from Indian manufacturers.





The frigate is designed for blue water operations, capable of engaging in various naval warfare dimensions including air, surface, underwater, and electronic warfare.





Following the delivery of INS Tamal, the Indian Navy will receive two additional frigates being constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited in India, further expanding its fleet capabilities amidst evolving security challenges.







