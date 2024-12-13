



The Indian Navy has initiated the production of its second Fleet Support Ship (FSS) with a steel-cutting ceremony held at the L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu, on December 11, 2024. This event marks a significant step in the navy's ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and self-reliance in shipbuilding, aligning with the government's initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.





The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹19,000 crore (approximately $2.3 billion) contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in August 2023 for the construction of five FSS vessels. This contract aims to bolster the navy's ability to replenish warships at sea, thereby extending their operational range and endurance.





The first FSS is expected to be delivered by mid-2027, with subsequent ships following at intervals of 10 to 12 months. The concurrent construction at both HSL and L&T is designed to meet these challenging timelines.





Each FSS will be approximately 225 meters long and 32 meters wide, with a displacement of around 40,000 tonnes. They will be equipped to carry fuel, water, ammunition, and other supplies necessary for prolonged naval operations without returning to port. Additionally, these vessels will also have capabilities for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.





The FSS project features an indigenous design developed by HSL’s in-house design bureau, with significant components sourced from domestic manufacturers. This approach not only supports local industry but also aims to create employment opportunities, generating nearly 168.8 lakh man-days over the project's duration.





These ships are crucial for enhancing the Indian Navy's "blue water" capabilities, allowing it to conduct extended operations in the Indian Ocean region amidst growing maritime responsibilities.





This steel-cutting ceremony exemplifies India's commitment to strengthening its naval capabilities through self-reliance and modernization of its fleet support infrastructure.







