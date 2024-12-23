



Bangladesh's interim government has officially requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been living in exile since August 5, 2024. This request was communicated through a diplomatic note sent to the Indian government, as confirmed by Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser. He stated that the note emphasizes the need for Hasina's return to Dhaka for judicial proceedings related to serious allegations against her and several former officials, including "crimes against humanity and genocide" as determined by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh.





Sheikh Hasina, who led the Awami League party and served as prime minister for over two decades, fled Bangladesh amid escalating protests that culminated in her ousting earlier this year. The protests were largely driven by widespread discontent with her government's handling of political dissent and allegations of electoral fraud. Following her departure, arrest warrants were issued against her and other high-ranking officials from her administration.





The extradition process is backed by an existing treaty between Bangladesh and India, which could facilitate Hasina's return. Home Advisor Jahangir Alam indicated that efforts are underway to formalize this request with India's External Affairs Ministry. However, it remains uncertain how India will respond to this diplomatic note, given the sensitive nature of the situation and its potential implications for bilateral relations between the two countries.





PTI







