



Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since fleeing her country on August 5, 2024, amid widespread protests against her government. The request was communicated through a note verbale sent to the Indian government, as confirmed by Bangladesh's foreign affairs adviser, Touhid Hossain.





The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, aims to prosecute Hasina for alleged crimes linked to the violent suppression of student protests that led to her ousting. She faces numerous charges, including murder and other serious offenses, with the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka having issued arrest warrants against her and several of her associates.





The extradition is governed by a treaty between India and Bangladesh, which allows for the extradition of individuals charged with serious crimes. However, the treaty also stipulates that extradition may be denied if the charges are deemed politically motivated. Notably, offenses like murder are not classified as political under this agreement.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged receipt of the extradition request but has refrained from making any comments on the matter at this time. The situation poses potential challenges for India-Bangladesh relations, especially given the sensitive nature of the allegations against Hasina and the political context surrounding her departure from Bangladesh.





Statements from Officials: Bangladesh's home affairs adviser reiterated that they are pursuing Hasina's return through formal diplomatic channels and emphasized their commitment to judicial processes concerning her alleged actions during her tenure.





PTI







