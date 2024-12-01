



UK MP Jim Shannon has recently raised urgent concerns regarding the escalating religious persecution faced by minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians and Hindus. During a debate in the House of Commons on November 28, 2024, he described the situation as "critical" and "dire," emphasizing the need for immediate action from the UK government to address these human rights violations.





Shannon, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group for international freedom of religion or belief, highlighted harrowing accounts of individuals subjected to violence and discrimination due to their faith. He noted that blasphemy laws in Pakistan are frequently misused to target religious minorities, leading to extrajudicial killings, forced conversions, and mob violence. Reports indicate that over 70 violent incidents against Christians occurred in 2024 alone, including assaults on homes and businesses in areas like Jaranwala, Punjab.





He called attention to the failure of Pakistani authorities to protect these communities and bring perpetrators of violence to justice. Shannon's remarks were supported by a recent report from Dignity First, which documented the deteriorating conditions for religious minorities in Pakistan. He urged the international community to demand that Pakistan uphold its obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, specifically Article 18, which protects the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.





The debate reflects a growing concern among UK lawmakers about the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan, with calls for the UK government to apply diplomatic pressure on Islamabad to end these abuses and ensure legal protections for all faiths.







