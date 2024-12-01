



The Agni Warrior 2024 joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Singapore Armed Forces concluded on November 30, 2024. This was the 13th edition of the exercise, held at the Field Firing Ranges in Devlali, Maharashtra, from November 28 to 30.





The exercise involved 182 personnel from the Singapore Artillery and 114 personnel from the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, focusing on enhancing mutual understanding of military drills and procedures to foster joint operational capabilities under the United Nations Charter.





The primary aim was to maximize jointness as a multinational force, emphasizing joint firepower planning and execution. Both armies utilized advanced technologies and shared best practices during the training sessions.





The event was attended by senior military officials including Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery, and Colonel Ong Chiou Perng, Chief Artillery Officer of the Singapore Armed Forces, who commended the troops for their professionalism and expertise displayed during the exercises.





This exercise not only strengthened military ties between India and Singapore but also enhanced operational readiness through collaborative training efforts.







