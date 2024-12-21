



The recent talks between India and China, led by Special Representatives (SR) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, focused on peaceful border management and the resolution of outstanding boundary issues. The discussions, which took place after a significant disengagement agreement in October 2024, aimed to build on previous understandings and enhance bilateral relations.





Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to a peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute, guided by the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles established in 2005. This includes maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to foster broader bilateral development.





The SRs reviewed various measures for effective border management, drawing lessons from past confrontations, particularly the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. They emphasized the importance of coordination between diplomatic and military mechanisms to ensure stability along the border.





The talks included discussions on enhancing cross-border exchanges, such as resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and sharing data on trans-border rivers. This reflects a mutual interest in improving overall relations and addressing trade issues step by step.





Following the disengagement from friction points like Demchok and Depsang, the dialogue aims to further de-escalate tensions and promote a stable environment for both nations.





These discussions mark a significant step in India-China relations, which have been strained since 2020 due to military confrontations. The recent engagement is seen as a crucial move towards normalizing ties and ensuring long-term peace along their shared border.





UNI







