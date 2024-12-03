'Ties Between India-Israel Are Built On Shared Values, Friendship': Israel Economy Minister At CII Summit
At the CII Summit, Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat emphasized the strong ties between India and Israel, highlighting that these relationships are founded on shared values and friendship. He noted that both nations have a mutual commitment to democracy, innovation, and economic growth, which have fostered a robust partnership over the years.
Barkat pointed out that the collaboration extends beyond economic interests, encompassing various sectors including technology, agriculture, and defence.
He expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, suggesting that ongoing cooperation could lead to significant advancements and shared benefits for both countries.
Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat emphasized the deepening ties between India and Israel, highlighting their mutual values and strong diplomatic relations. He noted that these connections are not only government-to-government but also rooted in people-to-people friendships and respect. Barkat's remarks came amid a global climate of uncertainty and instability, which he believes both nations can navigate together.
Barkat underscored Israel's historical challenges, stating, "Since our independence in 1948, Israel has faced wars and terror, with the goal of our enemy to eliminate Israel off the map." This statement reflects the ongoing security concerns Israel has faced since its establishment, particularly in light of the numerous conflicts that have arisen in the region, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which marked the beginning of a long-standing conflict between Israel and its Arab neighbours.
His comments also resonate with current geopolitical tensions, as Israel continues to confront threats from various militant groups. The relationship with India is viewed as a strategic partnership that can help both countries address these challenges more effectively through shared intelligence, technology collaboration, and economic cooperation.
