



At the CII Summit, Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat emphasized the strong ties between India and Israel, highlighting that these relationships are founded on shared values and friendship. He noted that both nations have a mutual commitment to democracy, innovation, and economic growth, which have fostered a robust partnership over the years.





Barkat pointed out that the collaboration extends beyond economic interests, encompassing various sectors including technology, agriculture, and defence.





He expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, suggesting that ongoing cooperation could lead to significant advancements and shared benefits for both countries.



