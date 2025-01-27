



India has officially joined the Eurodrone program as an observer state, marking a significant step in its defence collaboration with Europe. This announcement was made by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on January 21, 2025, and highlights India's commitment to enhancing its aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities through international cooperation.





The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will represent India in the Eurodrone program. This role emphasizes ADE's importance in advancing India's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology and integrating global best practices into domestic projects.





As an observer, India gains access to technical information related to the Eurodrone program but does not participate in decision-making processes regarding its design or development. This status allows India to learn from European advancements while exploring potential future collaborations in UAV technology.





The Eurodrone, also known as the Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (MALE RPAS), is designed for long-endurance missions focused on Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR). It features a wingspan of 26 meters, can carry a payload of 2.3 tons, and is expected to operate at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet for approximately 40 hours.





India's participation in the Eurodrone program aligns with its broader defence strategy of reducing reliance on single suppliers, such as the U.S. MQ-9B drone. By diversifying its technological partnerships, India aims to strengthen its defence capabilities while fostering deeper ties with key European nations.





India's observer status is anticipated to facilitate discussions on UAV capabilities and safety standards within the Eurodrone framework. The first prototype flight is expected by mid-2027, with full operational capability projected for 2029. This engagement not only enhances India's defence technology landscape but also positions it strategically within the evolving dynamics of global defence collaborations.





