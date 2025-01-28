



SSS Defence, a pioneering Indian small arms manufacturer, has made significant strides in establishing itself as a global player in the defence sector. Founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs, the company focuses on developing indigenous small arms, ammunition, and military accessories tailored to the needs of India's armed forces and law enforcement agencies.





SSS Defence has rapidly evolved since its inception, becoming the first private Indian firm to design and develop sniper rifles. Its notable products include the Viper and Saber sniper rifles, which have demonstrated impressive accuracy at ranges of over 1,000 meters and 1,500 meters respectively. The company is committed to high standards of quality and innovation, leveraging a philosophy of "Innovative and Smart" in its manufacturing processes. This approach has allowed SSS Defence to create products that meet international benchmarks while remaining cost-effective for Indian users.





In recent developments, SSS Defence secured its first export contract in July 2024, marking a significant milestone in its ambition to reach foreign markets. The company is also known for its P-72 family of rifles, designed for various combat scenarios, further showcasing its versatility in small arms manufacturing.





The CEO of SSS Defence, Vivek Krishnan, has emphasized the importance of indigenous weaponry for India, particularly given the geopolitical challenges the country faces. He advocates for strengthening local manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependency on foreign arms suppliers. This vision aligns with India's broader "Make in India" initiative aimed at boosting domestic production across various sectors.





As SSS Defence continues to expand its footprint globally, it remains focused on enhancing its research and development capabilities. The company aims to produce up to 80,000 arms annually from its manufacturing facility and is also working on establishing an ammunition production unit in Andhra Pradesh. With ongoing collaborations and a commitment to innovation, SSS Defence is poised to become a key player in the global defence market while supporting India's strategic defence needs.





Agencies







