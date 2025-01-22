A group of 41 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy has returned to Chennai Airport on January 22, 2025. These fishermen, primarily from the Ramanathapuram district, were detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing.





The repatriation follows a series of diplomatic engagements, and this group marks the second batch of fishermen released by Sri Lanka in January. Earlier, 15 fishermen were sent back on January 16. The Indian mission in Colombo confirmed the repatriation, emphasizing ongoing efforts to address such incidents involving fishermen from Tamil Nadu.





The return of these fishermen has been welcomed by their families and local communities, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by fishermen in the region due to maritime boundary disputes.





Agencies







