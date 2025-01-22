



Quad leaders from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific during a meeting held on January 21, 2025, in Washington D.C. This gathering marked the first significant diplomatic engagement of the Quad since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.





The leaders emphasized the importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting their opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo through force or coercion.





The statement underscored the significance of international law, economic opportunities, peace, and stability as foundational elements for the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad nations are dedicated to enhancing regional maritime, economic, and technological security in response to increasing threats.





The foreign ministers agreed to conduct regular meetings leading up to an upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit in India later this year, aiming to deepen collaboration among member nations.





The leaders expressed their commitment to promoting reliable supply chains and enhancing cooperation in technology security, reflecting a proactive approach to regional challenges.





This reaffirmation of commitments comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly concerning China's assertive actions. The Quad's stance is seen as a collective effort to counterbalance such influences while fostering a collaborative environment for development and security across the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







