In a video message released by the Israeli embassy, Azar stated, "Support from the Indian people warming our hearts," highlighting the strong bond between India and Israel during a critical period following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.





Azar's comments came shortly after a ceasefire was established, which aimed to halt hostilities that had escalated since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.





He thanked the Indian government for its backing of Israel's right to self-defense and acknowledged the significant support from the Indian populace, indicating a deepening relationship between the two nations.





The ambassador noted that this support reflects a broader trend of increasing solidarity between India and Israel, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





The two countries have strengthened their ties through shared concerns over terrorism and mutual interests in security and defence.





ANI







