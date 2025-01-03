



The Israeli military has reported a total of 891 soldiers killed since the onset of the conflict on October 7, 2023, marking the highest death toll for Israeli forces since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. This figure includes casualties from combat, accidents, and suspected suicides. In 2023 alone, 558 soldiers were killed, with 329 fatalities occurring on the day of the initial Hamas attack.





Breakdown of Casualties





Total Soldiers Killed: 891





2023: 558





Combat Operations: 512

Accidents: 16

Illnesses: 10

Terror Attacks: 3

Suicides: 17





2024: 363





Combat Operations: 295

Accidents: 23

Illnesses: 13

Suicides: 21.





The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant psychological impacts on soldiers, with a notable increase in suicide rates, reaching a total of 38 suspected suicides over the two-year period of fighting. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have acknowledged these challenges and are enhancing mental health support for troops.





The current casualty figures underscore the severity of this conflict, which has seen more military deaths than any other period in recent Israeli history, surpassing even the casualties from previous conflicts such as the Lebanon War and various operations in Gaza over the past two decades.





ANI











