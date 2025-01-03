



Following a tragic terrorist attack in New Orleans during New Year's celebrations, President Joe Biden has vowed to "relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organizations" responsible for such acts. The incident, which involved a vehicle ramming into a crowd, resulted in 15 fatalities, including the attacker, and left 35 others injured.





Details of The Attack





The attacker, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, was an American citizen and Army veteran. He had expressed support for ISIS through social media videos posted shortly before the attack





The FBI confirmed that explosives were found both in Jabbar's vehicle and at two nearby locations in the French Quarter, indicating a premeditated assault.





Authorities have ruled out any additional suspects involved in the attack, stating that Jabbar acted alone.





Investigation Insights:





Biden emphasized that federal law enforcement is actively investigating any potential links between this attack and other incidents, including an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas that occurred shortly after the New Orleans attack. However, as of now, no connections have been established between the two events.





The investigation continues to explore Jabbar's military background and any possible affiliations with other individuals involved in similar incidents.





Biden's commitment to pursuing those responsible for terrorism underscores the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups like ISIS, especially in light of recent attacks that highlight vulnerabilities within the U.S. security landscape.





ANI







