



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the significance of Aero India 2025 as a platform for addressing both strategic and tactical needs in the aerospace and defence sectors. Speaking at a pre-event round-table in New Delhi, he highlighted the necessity for like-minded nations to collaborate in response to contemporary security challenges and to foster mutual prosperity amidst geopolitical tensions.





Singh stressed the importance of collective actions among nations to ensure peace and prosperity, stating that without such cooperation, future generations may miss out on economic and technological advancements.





He described Aero India as a vital event for forming international partnerships, showcasing products, and facilitating technology transfer. The event aims to forge strategic alliances that can address emerging challenges in the defense landscape.





Singh referred to aerospace power as the "new frontier of military dominance," which plays a crucial role in strategic deterrence. He noted the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in modern military strategies.





The minister highlighted India's growing stature as a defence industrial hub in Asia, with ongoing collaborations such as TATA Advanced Systems' partnership with Airbus Defence & Space for manufacturing C-295 transport aircraft.





Aero India 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14, featuring various activities including a Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table discussions, air shows, and exhibitions. The theme for this edition is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," aiming to enhance partnerships between Indian and foreign firms.





Rajnath Singh's remarks underscore India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities through international cooperation and innovation in aerospace technology.





Agencies







