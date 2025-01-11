Z-Morh tunnel during the construction phase (Right)





Security measures have been significantly intensified in Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel on January 13, 2025. This visit marks Modi's first since the establishment of an elected government in the Union Territory.





Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed throughout Srinagar and Ganderbal, particularly around the Z-Morh tunnel site. This includes the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jammu & Kashmir Police Commandos to monitor any suspicious activities.





Numerous checkpoints have been established along major highways and in vulnerable areas. Enhanced surveillance measures, including CCTV monitoring and aerial surveillance via drones, are being employed to ensure safety during the event.





The venue for the inauguration has been declared off-limits to the public as part of the security protocol. Sharpshooters are stationed at critical points to further secure the area.





The Z-Morh tunnel is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at ensuring year-round access between Kashmir and Ladakh, significantly enhancing connectivity for both civilian and military purposes. The 6.5-km long tunnel, built at a cost of ₹2,680 crore, is designed to bypass landslide-prone areas, making it vital for maintaining access during harsh winter conditions.





The project is seen as a "game changer" for promoting tourism and improving trade in the region, with expectations that it will facilitate easier travel between Gagangir and Sonamarg, particularly during winter months when routes are often blocked by snow.





The heightened security measures reflect both the strategic importance of the Z-Morh tunnel and the need to safeguard against potential threats during this significant event. As preparations continue, authorities remain vigilant to ensure a smooth inauguration ceremony for this landmark project.





ETV







