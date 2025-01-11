



BSF Jawans faced a significant confrontation with Bangladeshi cattle smugglers on January 9, 2025, at the Khutadah Border Outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. During the incident, the Jawans spotted several smugglers attempting to cross the border with cattle.





Despite warnings to halt, the smugglers advanced aggressively, armed with sharp-edged spears and trying to breach the border fence. In response to this threat, a BSF Jawan fired a blank round as a warning, which prompted the smugglers to retreat into Bangladesh under the cover of darkness.





The BSF successfully thwarted the smuggling attempt and recovered 10 bulls of Haryana origin, along with three sharp-edged spears left behind by the attackers. This incident is part of a broader pattern of similar attacks on BSF personnel along the India-Bangladesh border.





The BSF has reported multiple instances of such confrontations, where they have had to use various defensive measures, including stun grenades, to protect themselves and prevent illegal activities.





A spokesperson for the BSF emphasized that these attacks are not uncommon and highlighted concerns regarding the lack of effective action from Bangladeshi authorities despite ongoing discussions aimed at addressing these issues.





The spokesperson reiterated the commitment of BSF personnel to maintain border security and perform their duties with vigilance and courage.





PTI







