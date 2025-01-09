



Pakistan is actively pursuing the acquisition of advanced fifth-generation fighter jets, notably engaging in discussions to potentially acquire Turkey's KAAN fighter jet. This comes on the heels of Pakistan's reported decision to purchase China's newly unveiled J-35A stealth aircraft.





Background On The J-35A Acquisition





Pakistan's interest in the J-35A, a medium-sized stealth fighter developed by China, reflects its ongoing efforts to modernize its air force capabilities. The J-35A is designed with advanced stealth features and is expected to enhance Pakistan's aerial combat capabilities significantly. However, the speed of delivery from China may provide a practical advantage over other options, as the J-35A could be operational sooner than the KAAN, which is not expected to be ready for induction until around 2030.





Discussions On KAAN Fighter Jet





During the recent eighth Pak-Turk Industrial Expo Joint Working Group meeting, representatives from Pakistan and Turkey discussed various defence collaborations, including the potential export of Turkey's KAAN fighter jet to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). This meeting highlighted the growing defence ties between the two nations, which have seen increased cooperation in military technology and joint production projects.





Key Points From The Discussions





Pakistan has shown interest in not only acquiring but also collaborating on the KAAN project, which could involve co-development and technology transfer. Approximately 200 Pakistani technicians are already involved in research and development related to KAAN.





The discussions signify a strategic partnership aimed at diversifying Pakistan's military procurement sources, especially as it seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese military hardware. This move aligns with Turkey's ambitions to market its indigenous defense products globally.





While no formal agreement has been signed yet regarding KAAN, both countries are optimistic about future collaborations. The potential for joint production could lead to enhanced capabilities for Pakistan’s air force and bolster Turkey's position in the international defense market.





Despite these developments, challenges remain for Pakistan. The country faces financial constraints that may hinder its ability to procure multiple advanced fighter jets simultaneously. Experts suggest that while collaboration on KAAN may continue, it is uncertain whether Pakistan can afford both the J-35A and KAAN in its current economic situation.





Pakistan's discussions with Turkey regarding the KAAN fighter jet illustrate a significant shift in its defence procurement strategy as it seeks to modernize its air force through diversified partnerships while also considering immediate acquisitions like the J-35A from China.





Agencies







